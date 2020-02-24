'Never a red card'.. Karl Henry sticks up for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham star was fortunate to escape being sent off.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was at the centre of controversy this weekend.

The Spurs ace was criticised by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after appearing to stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta, BBC Sport reported.

The Premier League's VAR HQ admitted their error after the game, which as The Guardian reported, incensed Lampard even more.

Pundits queued up to condemn Lo Celso's challenge, but one ex-player stuck up for the Spurs star.

Former Wolves midfielder Karl Henry insisted Lo Celso had no intent to hurt Azpilicueta.

Watched several times. Never a red card for me.



Lo Celso is trying to put his foot on top of the ball. There’s no intent or force from him. Azpilicueta slides with force under Lo Celso’s foot so looks bad.



Understanding what Lo Celso is trying to do with the ball is crucial. https://t.co/yHpfuSFW66 — Karl Henry (@karlhenry08) February 22, 2020

I would say that most players/former players would say that there was zero intent and that Lo Celso was in fact trying to put his foot on top of the ball. https://t.co/RoWE95Axkg — Karl Henry (@karlhenry08) February 22, 2020

Lo Celso can't face retrospective action, Football London report meaning he is free to line up for Spurs at home to Henry's former side Wolves next week.

It's another crucial game in the battle for Champions League places, while the FA Cup clash against Norwich a week later is another one Lo Celso would have missed.

Tottenham need a bit of luck right now with injuries and results going against them. Lo Celso being available is a small boost which they needed.