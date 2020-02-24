Quick links

'Never a red card'.. Karl Henry sticks up for Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham star was fortunate to escape being sent off.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was at the centre of controversy this weekend.

The Spurs ace was criticised by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after appearing to stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta, BBC Sport reported.

The Premier League's VAR HQ admitted their error after the game, which as The Guardian reported, incensed Lampard even more.

 

Pundits queued up to condemn Lo Celso's challenge, but one ex-player stuck up for the Spurs star.

Former Wolves midfielder Karl Henry insisted Lo Celso had no intent to hurt Azpilicueta. 

 

Lo Celso can't face retrospective action, Football London report meaning he is free to line up for Spurs at home to Henry's former side Wolves next week.

It's another crucial game in the battle for Champions League places, while the FA Cup clash against Norwich a week later is another one Lo Celso would have missed.

Tottenham need a bit of luck right now with injuries and results going against them. Lo Celso being available is a small boost which they needed.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

