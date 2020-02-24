Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Neil Lennon claims one in-form Celtic player has been playing through injury lately

Olly Dawes
Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olivier Ntcham missed Celtic's win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been playing through injury in recent games.

The Bhoys took on Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon, and actually fell behind as ex-Celtic talent Eamonn Brophy opened the scoring.

Subscribe

However, Celtic ran out 3-1 winners, with Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths all on the scoresheet for the Bhoys as they opened up a 12-point lead over Celtic at the top.

 

Lennon will have been delighted that his side came through unscathed despite some absences, with Scott Brown, James Forrest and Olivier Ntcham all missing.

After the game, Lennon confirmed that Ntcham missed out because of a calf strain, and admitted that he has actually been playing through that injury in the last two games.

“Olly has a bit of a calf strain that he has been playing with for the past two games and we didn’t want to risk him,” said Lennon.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic and Guillermo Varela of FC Copenhagen during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20,...

Ntcham played against both Aberdeen and Copenhagen in the previous two games, but having been hooked after an hour against Copenhagen, maybe it was the right decision to leave the Frenchman out.

He's been in great form lately, but Celtic have the options to bring into midfield in Ntcham's place; Lennon was able to call upon Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie, getting them through the Killie game.

Ntcham being rested on Sunday will hopefully leave him fighting fit for the second leg against Copenhagen this Thursday, and he will be looking to pick up his great form when he returns.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch