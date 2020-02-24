Neil Lennon claims one in-form Celtic player has been playing through injury lately

Olivier Ntcham missed Celtic's win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been playing through injury in recent games.

The Bhoys took on Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon, and actually fell behind as ex-Celtic talent Eamonn Brophy opened the scoring.

However, Celtic ran out 3-1 winners, with Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths all on the scoresheet for the Bhoys as they opened up a 12-point lead over Celtic at the top.

Lennon will have been delighted that his side came through unscathed despite some absences, with Scott Brown, James Forrest and Olivier Ntcham all missing.

After the game, Lennon confirmed that Ntcham missed out because of a calf strain, and admitted that he has actually been playing through that injury in the last two games.

“Olly has a bit of a calf strain that he has been playing with for the past two games and we didn’t want to risk him,” said Lennon.

Ntcham played against both Aberdeen and Copenhagen in the previous two games, but having been hooked after an hour against Copenhagen, maybe it was the right decision to leave the Frenchman out.

He's been in great form lately, but Celtic have the options to bring into midfield in Ntcham's place; Lennon was able to call upon Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie, getting them through the Killie game.

Ntcham being rested on Sunday will hopefully leave him fighting fit for the second leg against Copenhagen this Thursday, and he will be looking to pick up his great form when he returns.