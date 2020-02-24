'Must be absolutely sick'...Some Tottenham fans worried how young star will be feeling

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott can't even get a game on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur's desperate need for a striker does not extend to calling up Troy Parrott.

The teenage striker impressed in pre-season and made his debut for the first team earlier this year.

He even had a brief substitute appearance under Jose Mourinho, but the manager insists he is not ready [Football London]. This is despite injuries to Harry Kane and Heung Min Son.

The situation is potentially made tougher by Arsenal and Manchester United letting their young talented strikers thrive.

Mason Greenwood, also 18, scored his 11th goal of the season yesterday in a 3-0 win over Watford to enable United to leapfrog Tottenham into fifth place.

Arsenal are putting their trust in Eddie Nketiah, who spent his first half of the season on loan at Leeds. He scored their first goal in a win over Everton yesterday.

He's 20, a couple of years older than Parrott, but the point stands regarding the faith he has from his manager.

Parrott is already an Ireland international and his continued omission will be made tougher by seeing his young rivals shine.

Spurs fans are worried about Greenwood and wondering when he will get a chance...

Nketiah scores for the gooners . Greenwood for Utd . Mourinho thinks Troy Parrott is still a baby and not ready for the big games. Bring Poch back . He at least gives the youngsters a chance. — White Hart Lane (@WhiteHartLane15) February 23, 2020

Another young striker given a chance and scoring. This is unthinkable. Glad Spurs don't fall into this trap, much better having short wingers instead #COYS #parrott #Greenwood #nketiah — Mark (@batsyface) February 23, 2020

Troy Parrott must be absolutely sick at how every young striker has been given a chance except for him.



Look at Mason Greenwood ffs... — Archie (@BZChifan9) February 23, 2020

Greenwood is the same age as Troy Parrott #JustSaying — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) February 23, 2020

Greenwood is what we think Troy Parrott is. — LR (@Leon_N17) February 23, 2020