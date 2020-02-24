Quick links

'Must be absolutely sick'...Some Tottenham fans worried how young star will be feeling

Tottenham's Troy Parrott attacks during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Millwall andmTottenham Hotspur at The Den on December 17, 2018 in London, England.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott can't even get a game on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur's desperate need for a striker does not extend to calling up Troy Parrott.

The teenage striker impressed in pre-season and made his debut for the first team earlier this year.

He even had a brief substitute appearance under Jose Mourinho, but the manager insists he is not ready [Football London].  This is despite injuries to Harry Kane and Heung Min Son.

 

The situation is potentially made tougher by Arsenal and Manchester United letting their young talented strikers thrive.

Mason Greenwood, also 18, scored his 11th goal of the season yesterday in a 3-0 win over Watford to enable United to leapfrog Tottenham into fifth place.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United scores his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford on February 23, 2020 in...

Arsenal are putting their trust in Eddie Nketiah, who spent his first half of the season on loan at Leeds. He scored their first goal in a win over Everton yesterday.

He's 20, a couple of years older than Parrott, but the point stands regarding the faith he has from his manager.

Parrott is already an Ireland international and his continued omission will be made tougher by seeing his young rivals shine.

Spurs fans are worried about Greenwood and wondering when he will get a chance...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

