Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Moyes claims West Ham player has done something nobody else has since 2015

John Verrall
David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has made a promising start to life at the London Stadium.

David Moyes of West Ham United looks solemn prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United...

West Ham United boss David Moyes has told the London Evening Standard that Tomas Soucek ran further than any other player has for the London club in five years.

Soucek only joined West Ham in January, but he is already putting in the work to try and help Moyes’s men climb away from trouble.

The central midfielder has not been on the winning side at West Ham yet, but that is not for the want of trying.

Soucek broke a five-year long West Ham record in his last match, as his side lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

 

And Moyes said: "I mean Tomas, we believe, ran more the other night than any West Ham player has run for five or six years.

"Which you have to say for someone who's just arrived at the club is an incredible stat. Now it's not all about running but it's a big part of it and it certainly helps.

"I don't think [he is showing up the others], I think his numbers were just so big. I'm not going to give them to you. I had a feeling when we signed him that that was one of his strengths.”

West Ham United's Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek (R) clashes with Brighton's English midfielder Dale Stephens during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and...

Soucek looks likely to start for West Ham in their match with Liverpool later this evening.

It could be another long night of running for Soucek at Anfield, with West Ham likely to be starved of possession.

The Hammers are expected to line up fairly defensively, as they aim to frustrate Liverpool and claim a positive result.

If West Ham can avoid defeat they will move out of the relegation zone, which would be a major boost to Moyes’s men.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch