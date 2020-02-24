Moyes claims West Ham player has done something nobody else has since 2015

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has made a promising start to life at the London Stadium.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has told the London Evening Standard that Tomas Soucek ran further than any other player has for the London club in five years.

Soucek only joined West Ham in January, but he is already putting in the work to try and help Moyes’s men climb away from trouble.

The central midfielder has not been on the winning side at West Ham yet, but that is not for the want of trying.

Soucek broke a five-year long West Ham record in his last match, as his side lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

And Moyes said: "I mean Tomas, we believe, ran more the other night than any West Ham player has run for five or six years.

"Which you have to say for someone who's just arrived at the club is an incredible stat. Now it's not all about running but it's a big part of it and it certainly helps.

"I don't think [he is showing up the others], I think his numbers were just so big. I'm not going to give them to you. I had a feeling when we signed him that that was one of his strengths.”

Soucek looks likely to start for West Ham in their match with Liverpool later this evening.

It could be another long night of running for Soucek at Anfield, with West Ham likely to be starved of possession.

The Hammers are expected to line up fairly defensively, as they aim to frustrate Liverpool and claim a positive result.

If West Ham can avoid defeat they will move out of the relegation zone, which would be a major boost to Moyes’s men.