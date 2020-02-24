Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

MOTD pundit claims 23-year-old can play for a better team than Wolves

John Verrall
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota scores scores his sides equalising goal to make the score 1-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota has been in wonderful form for Nuno's side over recent weeks.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers shoots under pressure from Grant Hanley of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City at Molineux...

Micah Richards has told Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast by the BBC on Sunday 23rd February, that Diogo Jota may be too good for Wolves.

Jota has scored five goals in his last two games for Wolves, in what has been a brilliant week for the forward.

The Portuguese forward first hit a hat-trick in Wolves’ 4-0 win over Espanyol, before he fired in two against Norwich City yesterday.

And Richards claims that if Jota keeps performing to his current level, Wolves will struggle to keep hold of him.

 

“He can run in behind, come short, he can dribble at players. He is almost unplayable at times,” the former Villa defender said.

“I don’t want to compare him to David Silva yet, but he takes up those positions that are so hard to mark him.

“If he keeps going at this level he can play at a level above Wolves.”

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City at Molineux on February 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Jota has already been linked with Manchester United this week in the Daily Express, but Wolves have no need to sell.

Nuno’s men may also have Champions League football to offer Jota next term yet too.

Wolves are making good progress in the Europa League already, and are just five points away from the top four in the Premier League after their latest win.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

