MOTD pundit claims 23-year-old can play for a better team than Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota has been in wonderful form for Nuno's side over recent weeks.

Micah Richards has told Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast by the BBC on Sunday 23rd February, that Diogo Jota may be too good for Wolves.

Jota has scored five goals in his last two games for Wolves, in what has been a brilliant week for the forward.

The Portuguese forward first hit a hat-trick in Wolves’ 4-0 win over Espanyol, before he fired in two against Norwich City yesterday.

And Richards claims that if Jota keeps performing to his current level, Wolves will struggle to keep hold of him.

“He can run in behind, come short, he can dribble at players. He is almost unplayable at times,” the former Villa defender said.

“I don’t want to compare him to David Silva yet, but he takes up those positions that are so hard to mark him.

“If he keeps going at this level he can play at a level above Wolves.”

Jota has already been linked with Manchester United this week in the Daily Express, but Wolves have no need to sell.

Nuno’s men may also have Champions League football to offer Jota next term yet too.

Wolves are making good progress in the Europa League already, and are just five points away from the top four in the Premier League after their latest win.