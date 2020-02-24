Mikel Arteta says there's one Arsenal player who needs to improve

Bukayo Saka had a brilliant impact for Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he was pleased with Bukayo Saka's performance on Sunday, but insisted that he still needs to get better.

Saka dazzled in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium eight days ago but Arteta dropped him for yesterday's visit of Everton.

Instead, the Gunners' head coach played Sead Kolasinac at left-back but a shoulder injury saw his game come to an end after only 19 minutes.

Arteta's side were trailing 1-0 at the time after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second-minute opener, but Saka came on and delivered the cross which led to Eddie Nketiah equalising on 27 minutes.

The 18-year-old was a constant threat to the Toffees down the left-hand flank and, with Arsenal winning 3-2 in the end, it could be argued that Saka made a game-changing difference.

He is one of the most exciting English talents on the scene right now, culminating in speculation about a summer move to Liverpool.

And although Arteta admits that he was happy with the teenager's heroics again, the Spaniard is adamant that there are weaknesses to Saka's all-round game at the moment.

He said to BBC's Match of the Day: "Physically it was demanding. I was very pleased with Bukayo Saka's assist, but he needs to improve in aspects of the game. He needs to know areas he needs to play in the pitch."