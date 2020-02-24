Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Mikel Arteta says there's one Arsenal player who needs to improve

Shane Callaghan
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bukayo Saka had a brilliant impact for Arsenal on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he was pleased with Bukayo Saka's performance on Sunday, but insisted that he still needs to get better.

Saka dazzled in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium eight days ago but Arteta dropped him for yesterday's visit of Everton.

Instead, the Gunners' head coach played Sead Kolasinac at left-back but a shoulder injury saw his game come to an end after only 19 minutes.

Arteta's side were trailing 1-0 at the time after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second-minute opener, but Saka came on and delivered the cross which led to Eddie Nketiah equalising on 27 minutes.

 

The 18-year-old was a constant threat to the Toffees down the left-hand flank and, with Arsenal winning 3-2 in the end, it could be argued that Saka made a game-changing difference.

He is one of the most exciting English talents on the scene right now, culminating in speculation about a summer move to Liverpool.

And although Arteta admits that he was happy with the teenager's heroics again, the Spaniard is adamant that there are weaknesses to Saka's all-round game at the moment.

He said to BBC's Match of the Day: "Physically it was demanding. I was very pleased with Bukayo Saka's assist, but he needs to improve in aspects of the game. He needs to know areas he needs to play in the pitch."

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal FC and Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch