Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal win on Twitter

Arsenal made it three wins on the spin across all competitions on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has revealed on Twitter that he's 'very proud' of his Arsenal team.

The Gunners came from a goal down to beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates on Sunday evening to make it three successive wins under Arteta.

Everton posed a bit more threat than Newcastle, who were thumped 4-0 last weekend, but the Spaniard's Arsenal side still overcame adversity to pick up the victory.

Arteta's pre-game talk went out the window inside two minutes when Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring following a David Luiz error, but Eddie Nketiah converted a brilliant cross from substitute Bukayo Saka to level up on 27 minutes.

And then a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, either side of Richarlison's equaliser at the end of the first half, was enough for the North Londoners to move ninth in the Premier League table.

Here's how Arteta reacted to Arsenal's latest win on social media:

Very proud of the team after a tough game. Let’s keep working and improving #coyg #arsenalvseverton #arsenal pic.twitter.com/He3SrbvHpe — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) February 23, 2020

It took a while but it looks like Arsenal might just be heading in the right direction under the man who replaced Unai Emery as full-time head coach in December.

In general, the Gunners are defending much better than they had done under Emery, conceding three times in their last five games now, and it seems like the players are really behind him.

And from an Arsenal perspective, long may it continue.