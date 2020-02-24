Matt Le Tissier shares his ‘only concern’ about in-demand Liverpool player

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

With Adam Lallana out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, the midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Southampton and West Ham United are interested in signing Lallana on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, according to The Express.

The report has claimed that Leicester City want to bring the former Southampton midfielder to the King Power Stadium.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has given his take on the future of Lallana, and so has Liverpool great Phil Thompson regarding a potential move to Leicester in the summer transfer window.

Le Tissier said on Sky Sports News (12:35pm, February 22, 2020): “I think a fit Adam Lallana, if you could guarantee that he is going to give you 30 games a season, I think he would be a massive attribute to Leicester City.

"He is a very, very good footballer. You are just a little bit concerned at the lack of games and amount of injuries he has had over the last couple of seasons. That would be the only concern.”

Thompson said on Sky Sports News (12:35pm, February 22, 2020): “I think it’s a great fit. I am a big admirer of Lallana. His attitude is different class to every game.”

Stats

Lallana has had injury concerns and has had not too much playing time in recent times.

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old has made three starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The England International midfielder made five starts and eight substitute appearances in the league for the Reds during the 2018-19 campaign, and also played 104 minutes in the Champions League. according to WhoScored.