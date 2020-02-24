Quick links

Mark Noble names three Liverpool players who are the Premier League's best

Danny Owen
Mark Noble of West Ham United during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
Liverpool will host West Ham United in Monday's Premier League clash at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp goes head-to-head with David Moyes.

Image is a digital composite) Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Melwood Training Ground on May 14, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Mark Noble claims that the three best forwards in the Premier League are plying their trade at Liverpool right now ahead of Monday night’s meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s side, speaking to The Standard.

The fixture list hasn’t been too kind to West Ham.

Less than a week after The Hammers were swatted aside with consummate ease by a Kevin de Bruyne-inspired Manchester City, producing the most meek of performances which had some fans calling for David Moyes’ head already, the Londoners are on their way to Anfield.

 

Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool have won all but one of their 26 games this season and the chances of them dropping points at home to a relegation-threatened West Ham could hardly be slimmer.

Especially with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, three players Noble rates very highly indeed, set to wreak havoc on an error-prone backline.

“Liverpool’s front three epitomise their approach. Not only are they the best strikers in the League,” said captain Noble, who defended Moyes’ pragmatic tactics against Pep Guardiola’s side.

David Moyes, Manager of Sunderland looks dejected prior to kick off during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016 in...

“We took some stick about defending in numbers at City but what, realistically, was the alternative? Set up like Watford did when they went to the Etihad and be 5-0 down at half-time? Play a more expansive game like we did in the first game of the season and lose 5-0?

“Or try to shut up shop, defend and hit them on the break? In the situation we’re in, goal difference is crucial, so we have to take that into account. Did I enjoy the game? No, not one little bit, because it’s difficult when you defend for such long periods.”

Like it or not, West Ham will more than likely spend much of tonight’s encounter camped in front of their 18-yard box in a desperate attempt to keep Salah, Mane and Firmino at arms length.

They would not be the first team to try that this season. And, given that Liverpool have picked up 76 points out of an available 78, it doesn’t tend to work out too well.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's third goal with team mates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between FC...

