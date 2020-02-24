Mark Noble names three Liverpool players who are the Premier League's best

Liverpool will host West Ham United in Monday's Premier League clash at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp goes head-to-head with David Moyes.

Mark Noble claims that the three best forwards in the Premier League are plying their trade at Liverpool right now ahead of Monday night’s meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s side, speaking to The Standard.

The fixture list hasn’t been too kind to West Ham.

Less than a week after The Hammers were swatted aside with consummate ease by a Kevin de Bruyne-inspired Manchester City, producing the most meek of performances which had some fans calling for David Moyes’ head already, the Londoners are on their way to Anfield.

Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool have won all but one of their 26 games this season and the chances of them dropping points at home to a relegation-threatened West Ham could hardly be slimmer.

Especially with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, three players Noble rates very highly indeed, set to wreak havoc on an error-prone backline.

“Liverpool’s front three epitomise their approach. Not only are they the best strikers in the League,” said captain Noble, who defended Moyes’ pragmatic tactics against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“We took some stick about defending in numbers at City but what, realistically, was the alternative? Set up like Watford did when they went to the Etihad and be 5-0 down at half-time? Play a more expansive game like we did in the first game of the season and lose 5-0?

“Or try to shut up shop, defend and hit them on the break? In the situation we’re in, goal difference is crucial, so we have to take that into account. Did I enjoy the game? No, not one little bit, because it’s difficult when you defend for such long periods.”

Like it or not, West Ham will more than likely spend much of tonight’s encounter camped in front of their 18-yard box in a desperate attempt to keep Salah, Mane and Firmino at arms length.

They would not be the first team to try that this season. And, given that Liverpool have picked up 76 points out of an available 78, it doesn’t tend to work out too well.