Manager admits he wants to buy player Arteta's never used off Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has not had a chance to use Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal since he took charge.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has admitted to Sky Sports that he wants to buy Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has not had a chance to use Mkhitaryan since he took charge at the Emirates Stadium, as the midfielder was loaned out to Roma at the start of the campaign.

And it could now be that Mkhitaryan moves on from Arsenal without ever playing under Arteta.

Fonseca has claimed that Roma want to keep Mkhitaryan beyond his loan spell, which expires at the end of the current campaign.

"Mkhi during this season got some injuries but he is returning now and he is proving his quality," Fonseca said.

"Let's see. He is a player with great decisions on the pitch and I would also like to keep Mkhi in our team.”

Mkhitaryan’s departure from Arsenal is unlikely to be considered much of a blow, as he struggled to make much of an impact during his three seasons at the Emirates.

Despite showing flashes of quality, Mkhitaryan never truly nailed down a starting position for himself in Arsenal’s team after joining them from Manchester United in 2017.

Mkhitaryan has netted five goals in 12 Serie A matches so far this season, which represents a credible return during his time with Roma.

The Armenian has now started Roma’s last three games, and got on the scoresheet in their 4-0 victory over Leece yesterday.