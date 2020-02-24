Louis Saha claims he was 'surprised' by Everton man when he visited their training ground

Andre Gomes returned from a horror ankle injury during Everton's defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Louis Saha has stated that he was left 'surprised' by Andre Gomes 'walking' and returning to action when he visited Everton's training ground a few weeks ago.

The former Premier League striker labelled the Everton midfielder as 'a very intelligent and brilliant player', whilst speaking to Sky Sports during their live coverage of Arsenal v Everton (23/02/20).

Gomes suffered a horror ankle injury for Everton back in November, and at that time, it seemed as though he may not return again during this campaign.

So when he came on as a second-half substitute for the Toffees during their defeat at Arsenal on Sunday, it was pleasing to see, as Saha was full of praise for the player.

“To see him back [is great]. I saw him a few weeks ago [in training] and I was really surprised seeing him in the camp walking,” Saha told Sky Sports. “You can imagine, even if it was just three months, it's very fast, it's very fast [to see him return].

“But he is a midfielder where he is very clever, with the way he runs. It's not just about speed. He is a very intelligent and brilliant player. I said a few weeks ago, I was talking to him, and I was just impressed that he was training.

“I know the physio [at Everton] really well. I call him 'Guru' because he is really a top guy. To see Andre on the field, smiling and thanking as well all the support that he deserves because he is a top player and a top guy, Never seen anything like this. Four months to be back. It's just unbelievable. “

Everton may have suffered a defeat at the Emirates Stadium, but their first-half performance, attacking play and Gomes' return will please the fans.

Given that he has now returned to action, Gomes will now be hoping to start a game and he could target Everton's home clash against Manchester United or their trip to Chelsea the following week.

His return also could come at the perfect time because Everton are five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United in the table, and given Manchester City's European ban, as things stand the side that finishes in that spot will secure Champions League football.