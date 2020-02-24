'Loud and proud': Grealish's message for Villa fans ahead of Wembley trip

Jack Grealish was part of the Villa side who beat Derby at Wembley last May.





Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish feels the club's experience of winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May will stand them in good stead during Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Speaking to the EFL's official website, Grealish called on his side to use that experience as well as the team spirit at the club and the excitement about another trip to the home of English football in order to cause an upset.

He said: "We can use that experience. Plenty of us are still here in the squad, so we’ll bring that win into the final. We’re all really looking forward to it, and I mean everyone – it’s a big day out for the club and the fans. Everyone knows what the Villa fans are like and how good they are. At Wembley last year, they played a massive part.

"They’ll be loud and proud again at the weekend. It’s up to us to give them something to shout about. We have a good team, a good squad, a good dressing room. The staff are brilliant here too; everyone plays a part. There’s a team spirit, and it can only help on days like these. Our WhatsApp group, ‘Ty’s Mortgages’, is still going strong!"





Villa's result on their last trip to Wembley will stand them in good stead but the bad news is that Manchester City have plenty of experience there to call upon.

They've won the last two EFL Cup finals, as well as the FA Cup last summer and have been hoovering up domestic trophies for fun under Pep Guardiola.

City thumped Villa 6-1 at Villa Park during their last meeting but their ban from the Champions League has rocked the club somewhat and there are chinks in their armour that Grealish can hope to exploit.

The WhatsApp group 'Ty's Mortgages' would likely be bouncing if Villa could pull of their second Wembley win in a row.



