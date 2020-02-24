'Looking in his eye...': Friend says Rangers man secretly believes he'll join English side he's fond of

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard recently committed himself to Ibrox until 2020.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard secretly feels he will one day occupy the same position at Liverpool, according to one former teammate.

Gerrard left Liverpool, his boyhood club, to take the reins at Rangers in 2018.

Subscribe

And after an encouraging start to his Rangers career, the 39-year-old has already extended his stay at Ibrox for a further four seasons.

On the very same day he did so, it was announced that Gerrard's Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, had done likewise.

Danny Murphy, who played alongside Gerrard for six years in the Premier League leaders' first team, had a chance to interview his long-time friend for The Daily Mail last week.

And asked on Monday if Gerrard believes he is destined for Liverpool, Murphy told Talksport: "I think so.

"Stevie's not the type to say, 'I'm gonna be Liverpool manager'. He knows that might not happen.

"But looking in his eye when you talk about it, knowing who he is and what he is, I think that's the ultimate for him.

"But he's got a fair way to go yet and he'd be the first to say that."

Gerrard has yet to halt Celtic's monopoly on the domestic scene, though his Rangers side have impressed two years running in Europe.

Rangers travel to Braga on Wednesday with progression to the last 16 of the Europa League just 90 minutes away.