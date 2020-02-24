Liverpool star makes comment about David Moyes's tactics at West Ham

Liverpool are set to take on West Ham United later this evening, with Jurgen Klopp's side the heavy favourites to win.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has told the Evening Express that he thinks David Moyes will look to set-up his West Ham United side to defend deep this evening.

Liverpool are due to take on West Ham at Anfield later, and they are the heavy favourites to win.

However, Wijnaldum insists that Liverpool won’t be taking West Ham lightly, as they realise Moyes’s side are very well organised.

“It’s going to be a difficult game,” he said.

“When we played away it was already a difficult game—they dropped deep, they made it difficult for us to play our football. I think they’re going to try to do that again.

“Every situation is different, we just have to deal with the situation we will be in at that moment.”

If Wijnaldum’s prediction about Moyes’s tactics at West Ham comes true then it may not please Hammers fans.

Moyes has come under criticism for being too defensive-minded from West Ham supporters recently.

The Hammers went to Manchester City last Wednesday and posed very little attacking threat as they sunk to defeat.

If West Ham set-up in a similar shape against Liverpool it is difficult to see how they get a result.

Liverpool have swept aside all before them in the league this term, and if Moyes can’t find a way to hurt the Reds on the counter attack, it could be a long evening for the London club.