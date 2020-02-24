Legend claims an Everton scout was impressed with 2 Celtic players yesterday

An Everton scout was impressed with Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor yesterday, says Pat Bonner.

Pat Bonner has told BBC Sportsound that an Everton scout was raving about Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor.

The Celtic legend has said that the scout was at Celtic Park to watch the Hoops in action against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe

Striker Edouard and midfielder McGregor both started for Neil Lennon's side, who won 3-1 to enhance their chances of winning the league title for the ninth season in a row.

The 22-year-old French striker scored in the 33rd minute, while the 26-year-old Scotland international midfielder had a brilliant game in the middle of the park.

Bonner told BBC Sportsound, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "I was talking to one of the scouts from Everton here today.

“He is obviously up here and he was talking so highly about McGregor and the likes of Edouard and those kind of players. And they are attracting the attention of the big clubs."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has scored 21 goals in 25 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, and has scored two goals and provided two assists in five Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.

McGregor has scored seven goals in 28 league matches and has provided one assist in six Europa League games for the Bhoys so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup this season, and the Glasgow giants look set to clinch the Scottish Premiership title as well.