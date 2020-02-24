Who is Lauren Ridloff's husband? Career, Instagram and how they met!

Lauren Ridloff is a total inspiration, as is her husband.

Lauren Ridloff and her husband really are the perfect couple.

Seriously, we mean it...

The 41-year-old will need no introduction for fans of The Walking Dead, having played Connie for a good couple of years now.

They've been enjoying chronicling her character, but there's more where that came from. The former Miss Deaf America winner has also starred in such other shows as Legacies (she played Dragon), New Amsterdam (Margot) and quite recently a film called Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed as a drummer who begins to lose his hearing.

She has already landed some great roles, but she's actually about to make history. Lauren will play Marvel’s first deaf superhero in the forthcoming MCU blockbuster Eternals, which releases in UK cinemas on Friday, November 6th 2020 - she'll play Makkari.

We know about her work, but let's take a moment to spotlight her husband too...

Lauren Ridloff: Husband

Lauren Ridloff's husband is the wonderful Douglas Ridloff.

They married in 2006 and have two children. He is a deaf artist and you can visit his website here, where there is also a catalogue of his beautiful ASL poetry, told visually with striking imagination.

In a Broadway First Dates segment for TheaterMania back in 2018, they recounted their first date (see video below): "We've been together for a total of sixteen years and we still haven't gotten our story straight," they laugh.

Lauren goes: "He [Douglas] says the first time we met was in college. I was going to California State University in Northridge and he was visiting a friend... [who] was in the same dorm I lived in, so he came over to my door one day, looking for his friend. He says when he knocked on the door, I opened it..."

"Wait, wait," Douglas interrupts: "It was her former boyfriend" they were looking for. They then met later in New York through a mutual friend and they went for drinks. They hit it off immediately from there. She actually had a boyfriend at the time but she says "we were going through a slow break-up." Their first proper date was then at a Mexican restaurant.

Douglas Ridloff worked on these movies

Lauren isn't the only one working in the industry!

According to IMDb, Douglas worked as an American sign language coach on an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2018 and would go on to be an ASL coach on John Krasinski's horror masterclass A Quiet Place that very same year.

Those who have seen it will know that the phenomenally talented deaf actress Millicent Simmons was cast as the character of daughter Regan Abbott. He has also worked in the same role on the subsequent sequel - A Quiet Place Part II - releasing in UK cinemas on Thursday, March 19th 2020.

It's also great to know that he has continued to work as ASL coach on the aforementioned Eternals film too.

We look forward to seeing their hard work pay off again in Eternals, one of the most anticipated movies of the entire year.

