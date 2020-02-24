Quick links

'Lallana's replacement': Some Reds fans want 23-year-old to take Lallana's place next term

John Verrall
Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been sent out on loan by Jurgen Klopp this season.

Some Liverpool fans have suggested that Marko Grujic should be Adam Lallana’s replacement at Anfield next season.

Grujic has been at Liverpool since 2016, but he is yet to make much impact on Merseyside.

The Serbian has been sent out on loan regularly, and the central midfielder has really started to impress this term.

 

Grujic’s showings at Hertha Berlin have been excellent, which suggest that he could yet have a play to role at Liverpool.

And Reds fans want to see the 23-year-old given a chance by Jurgen Klopp, especially with Lallana seemingly heading towards the exit door.

BBC Sport suggest that Lallana will leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lallana has only been a squad player for the Reds, but his departure will leave room for another midfielder to be given a chance in Liverpool’s team.

Grujic has made 20 appearances for Hertha this season, scoring three times and claiming one assist.

