'Lallana's replacement': Some Reds fans want 23-year-old to take Lallana's place next term

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been sent out on loan by Jurgen Klopp this season.

Some Liverpool fans have suggested that Marko Grujic should be Adam Lallana’s replacement at Anfield next season.

Grujic has been at Liverpool since 2016, but he is yet to make much impact on Merseyside.

The Serbian has been sent out on loan regularly, and the central midfielder has really started to impress this term.

Grujic’s showings at Hertha Berlin have been excellent, which suggest that he could yet have a play to role at Liverpool.

And Reds fans want to see the 23-year-old given a chance by Jurgen Klopp, especially with Lallana seemingly heading towards the exit door.

And with lallana leaving. I’d like to see him get a chance tbh — (@Baiju_03_P) February 23, 2020

Needs a proper chance before an opinion, Klopp said the other week he rates him highly — ₂₀.₀₃.₂₀ (@kotfxo90) February 23, 2020

Lallana out Grujic in. Playing brilliantly for Hertha Berlin deserves a chance at LFC — Jamal Hussain (@JamzLFC786) February 23, 2020

Grujic is Lallana replacement — nomad@XXX (@nomad56060053) February 24, 2020

Lallana replacement — Matt Sears (@RealMattSears) February 23, 2020

Perfect cover in midfield next year get him learning under Fabinho and Hendo — DewiOsian (@DewiOsian1) February 23, 2020

If we dont sign Cantwell, Grujic is the man — CurtisJonesSZN (@Church_of_Curt) February 24, 2020

BBC Sport suggest that Lallana will leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lallana has only been a squad player for the Reds, but his departure will leave room for another midfielder to be given a chance in Liverpool’s team.

Grujic has made 20 appearances for Hertha this season, scoring three times and claiming one assist.