KSI on Top Gear: How JJ's guest appearance leaves Jeremy Clarkson in the rearview mirror

BBC Two's Top Gear has taken a step towards the future after inviting YouTube star KSI to be a guest.

Top Gear has certainly changed quite a bit since the very first series of the show launched back in 1977.

Even 2002's revived series is almost unrecognisable compared to the Top Gear of 2020.

And now, the long-running BBC car show has taken another step towards change with the inclusion of its first-ever YouTube star as a guest.

That YouTube star was none-other than KSI and his appearance is more significant than you might think.

KSI on Top Gear

While series 28 of Top Gear has included more traditional guest stars such as comedian Romesh Ranganathan and acting cousins Laurence and Emilia Fox, the show has now welcomed its first-ever YouTube star in the form of KSI (whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji also known by the nickname "JJ").

The history-making appearance in episode 5 of series 28 was not lost on JJ as screamed: "I'm the fastest YouTuber doing this!" as he pounded around the Top Gear track in soaking conditions before continuing: "I mean, I'm the only YouTuber that's done this."

JJ's lap time of 1:53.9 didn't go beating any records but the appearance of the YouTube star, who boasts 30 million subscribers over two YouTube channels, is a huge step for Top Gear to be taking.

What did fans think?

It's safe to say that JJ's Top Gear appearance has divided certain segments of the show's fanbase.

While younger audience members, who are familiar with KSI, were no doubt full of anticipation to see how the YouTube star got on, older audience members, who perhaps didn't realise how big a star JJ is, were somewhat critical.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "jj on top gear - never did I think I would see the day"

While another disagreed: "I don't pay my licence fee to see KSI on my BBC2. Absolute shambles Top Gear sort it out."

However, this fan makes an extremely good point and it will be fascinating to see the viewing figures for episode 5 when they are revealed:

A lot of you won’t realise the amount of extra eyes that would have been on #TopGear today because of #KSI. Get out of the Stone Age, type his name into Google and you’ll understand why the man is deserved of a position as guest on that show and his global influence! — Theo M-T (@BowenKnight_24) February 23, 2020

Opinion: Leaving Jeremy Clarkson in the rearview mirror

After Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May controversially left Top Gear in 2015, the BBC have tried to re-invent the series several times with a swathe of new hosts, a fancy new studio and a tweak to the format. It's safe to say that, at first, it didn't work.

Now, with Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris forming an unlikely trio and playing to each other's strengths in similar fashion to their predecessors, the show is enjoying its best run post-Clarkson.

This is highlighted especially in the more youthful vigour that the new trio brings to the table alongside their YouTube guest star who will no doubt have been able to bring in some extra audience members due to his online fame.

The inclusion of KSI is simply a sign that the show is looking to move with the times while Amazon's The Grand Tour is starting to feel a little bit like a mid-life identity crisis as the ageing Clarkson and co. are still being treated as 'down with the kids' by their Amazon overlords, something that was hugely obvious in James May: Our Man in Japan.

It'll be fascinating to see where both Top Gear and The Grand Tour go on from here but after a stellar start to 2020, Top Gear might well be back on top.

Top Gear series 28 concludes on Sunday, March 1st at 8pm on BBC 2.