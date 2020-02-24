Klopp drops Liverpool transfer hint, after links with £50m talent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not spend much money last summer, but could be prepared to invest at the end of the season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested to the Liverpool Echo that his side are on the hunt for players, but their criteria is not easy to find.

Liverpool did not make much investment to their squad last summer, as they failed to find any player who would really advance their team.

Klopp’s decision to stick by his squad has proven inspired, as Liverpool are currently coasting towards the Premier League title.

However, there is a widespread feeling that Liverpool won’t stand still again at the end of the season, with Klopp likely to want to freshen up his team.

Liverpool have already been linked with a huge amount of players, with Timo Werner seemingly one of their top targets.

Bild have reportedly how Liverpool are keen on the £50 million RB Leipzig striker.

And Klopp has hinted that he will look to use the transfer market to his advantage at the end of the season and improve his squad.

“The CV (we are looking for), it’s not easy to fulfil,” he said. “The age group of the team is good in the moment. In two or three years, maybe it’ll be different but for the moment, it’s good.

“It depends on what you want – is it a good age for selling? Probably not. But is it a good age for performing? Yes. So there’s a lot of things we have to think about. It’s an interesting period.

“Last summer, we did Sepp, Harvey and Adrian and people were not happy that we didn’t do any more than that because they think we need this and that here and there.

“We will see if we can make the right decisions again. It doesn’t depend on us alone, it’s the market, it’s the things around that will have an influence.

“It’s not that we are going mad about what is out there – we want the right player, we don’t just sign any.”

Any player who does join Liverpool could face an immediate fight for their place in the Reds’ team.

Klopp’s side have enjoyed so much success this term that the German boss will surely be cautious about making too many changes and disrupting his squad.