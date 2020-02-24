Netflix: Meet Karrie Martin - Gentefied star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Gentefied showcases Karrie Martin's talents in a central role.

Gentefied actress Karrie Martin is one to keep an eye on.

As always, Netflix has both preoccupied!

The popular streaming service really outdid themselves last year and turned subscription from a nice little luxury into a bonafide necessity. They have a lot to live up to this year, but already they're knocking it out of the park with new titles like The Stranger, Locke & Key and new seasons from familiar favourites.

Both of those aforementioned titles are great for fans of thrillers and fantasy, but if you're one who likes to unwind with a cracking comedy-drama after a long day then Gentefied has you covered.

Created by Marvin Lemus & Linda Yvette Chávez, the series arrived on Netflix on Friday, February 21st, giving audiences ten episodes to tuck into.

FANS IN LOVE: Does Santan Dave have a gf?

Marvin Bryan Lemus, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin, America Ferrera, Linda Yvette Chavez, Annie Gonzalez, producers Monica Macer, Aaliyah Williams, Charles D. King, Teri Weinberg, and Kim Roth...

Karrie Martin: Gentefied

Gentefied stars Karrie Martin in the role of Ana Morales.

The series tells the story of three Mexican-American cousins in pursuit of the American dream. It's a slick set-up, but the show itself is anything but simple. The dream in their minds is one which feels contradictory, as it actually threatens to impact their community, family and their taco shop.

It becomes increasingly compelling to navigate the issues encountered by the Morales family and Karrie does a stellar job of playing Pop's (played by Joaquín Cosío) granddaughter and keen artist.

The 20-year-old actress has scored some other notable roles recently too, so let's take the time to spotlight her career so far...

LONDON CALLING! Save Me filming locations

Karrie Martin: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in a 2014 short called The Countdown (she played Michelle).

Gentefied is far from her first stint on TV though, as she went on to score a part in Pretty Little Liars back in 2015 (she played Lindsay in one episode). Subsequent series work includes Freak Out (Karrie), The Arrangement (Girl #2) and The Purge (Maria).

As for films, she's also been in front of the camera in 2017's Dawning of the Dead (Los Angeles Victim) and 2019's Roommates. She's set to star in the forthcoming film from David Ayer (Suicide Squad) called The Tax Collector (Victor's Wife) which is billed as crime-drama starring Shia LaBeouf, whom David worked with previously on the 2014 war movie Fury.

It's not all acting work though! Karrie has worked as a casting assistant on such exciting films as Dolemite Is My Name, Creed II, recent sequel Bad Boys For Life and more.

DISNEY MAGIC! Where was Mulan filmed?

Actress Karrie Martin attends the premiere of Netflix's "Gentefied" at Plaza de la Raza on February 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Follow Karrie Martin on Instagram

With The Tax Collector still somewhat shrouded in mystery, it's definitely worth keeping up to date with Karrie and following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @karriemartin; she currently has just over 7,000 followers.

There are a bunch of snaps and Gentefied-related posts to scroll through. One picture shows her posing below a huge billboard promoting the show on Sunset Strip along with the caption: "WHATTTTT?!?!?! I’ve had this dream in my heart for so long, but never did I imagine this. All the glory to God for allowing me these experiences... And a massive thank you to my team and all involved in this beautiful production."

SEE ALSO: Lauren and Douglas Ridloff are relationship inspiration

If you haven't already, be sure to check it out!

In other news, fans think they've found Aitch's girlfriend on Instagram.