'Just won't cut it': Garth Crooks critical of Everton attacker

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to take his chances in Carlo Ancelotti's side's latest match.

Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin still needs to improve his finishing if he is to be considered one of the greatest strikers in the country.

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed his best run of form this season, with the Everton forward beginning to prove that he can be a big scoring threat.

The English attacker hit the back of the net again for Everton in their 3-2 defeat against Arsenal yesterday, with a wonderfully acrobatic finish.

However, Crooks does not feel that Calvert-Lewin was ruthless enough.

The 22-year-old missed some very presentable opportunities in the second-half as Everton looked to grab an equalising goal.

And Crooks claimed that Calvert-Lewin should have been on the scoresheet more than once.

“Everton should have got something out of this game when you consider their chances,” he said.

“Most of them fell to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been in blistering form recently. However, if Calvert-Lewin wants to be among the best strikers in the country, a return of one goal in five chances just won't cut it.”

Everton’s defeat to Arsenal was rather unfortunate but they were undone by some poor defending and wasteful finishing.

The Toffees have now slipped back into the bottom half of the Premier League table, despite making a big improvement under Ancelotti’s time in charge so far.