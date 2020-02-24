'It's clear': Rangers player makes honest title claim as Celtic open 12 points lead

Rangers have a game in hand over their rivals Celtic, but they are 12 points behind them in the table.

Florian Kamberi has honestly stated that Rangers will have to win all their remaining games after Celtic opened up a 12 point lead in the Premiership title race.

Rangers recorded a 2-2 draw at St Johnstone, whilst Celtic came from behind to beat Kilmarnock at Parkhead hours later on Sunday afternoon and Kamberi told Sky Sports Football (23/02/20 at 15:30 pm) that his team simply cannot drop points anymore.

Steven Gerrard will be bitterly disappointed with the way his side have reacted since returning from the winter break because it seems as though history is repeating itself from last season.

This isn't a case of the Gers producing poor performances and results in a one-off game, this has happened in a number of matches now, but Kamberi stated that it's something the club cannot think too much about.

"I know everybody has questioned this thing but we don't want to think too much about this [about how difficult it will be to claw back Celtic's lead]," Kamberi told Sky Sports.

"We want to take it step by step and game by game. It's clear that we cannot drop points anymore and we have to [from now on] always get the three points, but now we have to focus on Wednesday at Braga."

There is still light at the end of the tunnel for Rangers because they do have a game in hand on their Old Firm rivals. Plus, the games the duo are set to play against one another.

If Gerrard's men can win the above then the difference between the two could potentially be three points, but it seems as though that the relentless machine that is Celtic seemingly cannot be stopped.

This is second nature for Neil Lennon's men, who aren't just edging towards nine titles in a row, but they are heading towards it like a runaway train.