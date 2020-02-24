'It was unbelievable': Paul Merson fires warning to Tottenham & makes bold prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

Paul Merson has warned Tottenham and Jose Mourinho 'they are going to be on the end' of a hiding pretty soon because of their 'unbelievable' defending.

The former Premier League player thinks there is the possibility that Spurs will concede five goals 'sooner or later', as he told Sky Sports News (22/02/20 - 12 pm start).

After conceding two at Aston Villa last Sunday, Spurs were beaten by RP Leipzig in the Champions League before their defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to Saturday's defeat, Merson has boldly predicted that Spurs will be on the back end of a heavy defeat because of their defence, as he also claimed that Jose Mourinho is showing signs of the back end of his Manchester United reign.

"Honestly, you are watching them play and there was no game plan," Merson told Sky Sports. "It was like watching Manchester United at the end of his [Mourinho's] reign.

"It was unbelievable. No-one knew what to do, no-one was getting forward and everybody looked fearless of giving the ball away."

"They keep on getting away with it and sooner or later, they will be on end of one, they are going to be on the end of a three, four or five."

It's a case of a toss of a coin as to what Mourinho's biggest problem at Tottenham is, at this moment in time - his depleted attack or leaky defence?

Tottenham's backline has been an issue before Mourinho arrived, so it's a case of him needing his own players and perhaps more time to work his magic, including pre-season, to really add some strength to this struggling defence.

But despite all that, Spurs are still competing and are four points off fourth-place and one point behind Manchester United in fifth - with that spot potentially providing Champions League football in May because of Manchester City's European ban.