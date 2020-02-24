Quick links

Everton

Leeds United

Championship

Premier League

Is teenage striker thought to be at Everton set to join Leeds instead?

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One Leeds United trialist was listed as an Everton player as recently as last month.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

A teenage striker last known to be on Everton's books played and scored for Leeds United's Under-18s at the weekend, according to Youthhawk.

The website reports that Leeds were 4-3 winners against Crewe Alexandra, courtesy of Max Dean's goal and three more from Henri Kumwenda.

Dean was listed as an Everton player as recently as last month by the agency which represents him, INS Management.

Yet the teenager's Instagram profile picture appears to show him wearing the Leeds (away) shirt used at Crewe.

What that says about his Everton future remains to be seen.

It is possible that Dean, who ended last season as Everton's top scorer in his age group, was playing for Leeds with a view to a move there - assuming that he has not already joined.

 

But the likelihood that he was simply doing Leeds a favour should also be considered.

Trial spells are particularly prevalent at this time of year, as academies begin to put plans into place for the forthcoming campaign.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch