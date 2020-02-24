Is teenage striker thought to be at Everton set to join Leeds instead?

One Leeds United trialist was listed as an Everton player as recently as last month.

A teenage striker last known to be on Everton's books played and scored for Leeds United's Under-18s at the weekend, according to Youthhawk.

The website reports that Leeds were 4-3 winners against Crewe Alexandra, courtesy of Max Dean's goal and three more from Henri Kumwenda.

Welcome to the INS family @maxdean09 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RofbITO66s — INS Management (@insmanagementuk) January 29, 2020

Dean was listed as an Everton player as recently as last month by the agency which represents him, INS Management.

Yet the teenager's Instagram profile picture appears to show him wearing the Leeds (away) shirt used at Crewe.

What that says about his Everton future remains to be seen.

It is possible that Dean, who ended last season as Everton's top scorer in his age group, was playing for Leeds with a view to a move there - assuming that he has not already joined.

But the likelihood that he was simply doing Leeds a favour should also be considered.

Trial spells are particularly prevalent at this time of year, as academies begin to put plans into place for the forthcoming campaign.