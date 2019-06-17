Maneater release date for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch - GTA meets Jaws coming soon

The Grand Theft Auto meets Jaws RPG is coming soon, and here you'll find its release date for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Maneater will probably go down as the greatest shark game of all time thanks to being a GTA hybrid with a lack of good competition. However, unlike its competitors, it actually does appear to be enjoyable. And the good news is that its PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch release date is approaching almost as fast as the shark from Jaws swimming after a bare woman's legs.

There were concerns that Maneater would be a PC exclusive, but the game that lets you consume and devour humans as a shark will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, too. This is fantastic for all you shark enthusiasts who have always dreamed of a Jaws video game in the style of Grand Theft Auto.

Maneater release date for PS4, Xbox One and PC

The release date for Maneater on PS4, Xbox One and PC is May 22nd, 2020.

If you pre-order Maneater before its release date on either PS4 or Xbox One from GAME, you will be rewarded with a Tiger Shark adaptation as Day One DLC.

There is no release date for the game on Steam as Maneater will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store at launch.

PC Gamer noted back in 2018 that it would debut on the Epic Games Store first in 2019 and then other platforms a year later, so it's possible its release date for Steam could be in 2021 after May.

Shark your calendars for May 22!



Maneater swims to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in just 3 MONTHS! pic.twitter.com/XInFuNqv9W — Maneater (@maneatergame) February 22, 2020

Maneater release date for Nintendo Switch

Maneater is also slated to be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020, but no specific release date has been announced.

Like The Outer Worlds and other titles that have landed on the Switch after PS4 and Xbox One, it's possible Maneater will land on Nintendo's console after a delay lasting just a few months.