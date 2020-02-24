Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 4 cast: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Goodman-Hill and Jill Halfpenny

Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 4 keeps the talent coming.

The Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 4 cast is pretty damn impressive.

Then again, we've grown to expect nothing short of such from Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's dark comedy anthology series.

It first arrived on screens back in 2014, spinning audiences a new story with new characters each week. Over the years, Reece and Steve's show has built up an admirable reputation, resulting in a whirlwind of exciting names hopping aboard every season.

When the major link between your stories is as broad as the number nine, you have a lot to work with and a lot of room for creativity. We've seen some amazing episodes across its lifespan, with inspiration stemming from the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and beyond.

Fans are thoroughly enjoying season 5, which again, has given a range of talents the chance to have a lot of fun in this wacky world. In episode 4 - titled 'Misdirection' - we arguably have the most impressive ensemble yet.

Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 4 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 4 cast members:

Steve Pemberton as Willy Wondo

Reece Shearsmith as Neville Griffin

Jill Halfpenny as Jennie

Fionn Whitehead as Gabriel

Tom Goodman-Hill as DI Hewson

Now, let's take the moment to highlight this week's exceptional guest stars in more detail...

Fionn Whitehead stars in 'Misdirection'

Fionn Whitehead starred in a 2017 film you've perhaps heard of...

Of course you've heard of it! The 22-year-old English actor scored the lead role of a lifetime in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Reflecting on Nolan's career, he's had the likes of Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey playing leads in his films. We imagine Tommy was one of the most sought after parts of the year, but Fionn got it and did a tremendous job.

He stars in Inside No. 9 as Gabriel but has appeared in other TV shows including Queers (he played Andrew), Him (Him) and films like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Stefan Butler), The Children Act (Adam Henry), Roads (Gyllen) and Port Authority (Paul).

After his appearance on this beloved British black-comedy, he's set to be in Voyagers, Don't Tell A Soul and The Duke.

Inside No. 9 scores Tom Goodman-Hill

In the part of DI Hewson, we have Tom Goodman-Hill.

The 51-year-old English performer will be no stranger to TV enthusiasts, having starred in the likes of Silent Witness (he played AC Tim Holloway), Humans (Joe Hawkins), Mr. Selfridge (Mr. Grove), Ideal (PC), The Secret Agent (AC Stone), Case Sensitive (Steve Harboard) and more.

It's not all TV for Tom though. He's starred in such films as 2015's The Rizen (Number 37), Everest (Neal Beidleman), Residue (Keller), The Imitation Game (Sergeant Staehl) with Benedict Cumberbatch and Chalet Girl (Les).

Looking ahead, he's confirmed to play Frank Crawley in the 2020 adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's Rebecca directed by Ben Wheatley (Free Fire) and starring Lily James and Armie Hammer. We're definitely looking forward to that one!

Spotlighting Jill Halfpenny

Waterloo Road lovers will remember Jill Halfpenny for the role of Izzie Redpath back in 2007 through to 2008.

Here, she plays the character of Jennie.

The 44-year-old English actress has an impressive range of TV work under her belt, having starred in BBC's Liar (Jennifer Robertson), Dark Money (Sam), Year of the Rabbit (Flora Wilson), Three Girls (Julie Winshaw), In the Club (Diane), Humans (Jill Drummond) and Babylon (Davina).

Horror fans will also be interested to know that she was in the excellent 2017 film Ghost Stories (Peggy Van Rhys - voice) with Martin Freeman.

So, episode 4 clearly has yet another smashing cast.

