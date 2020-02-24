In-demand playmaker claims he was right to leave Spurs amid North London return rumours

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Noni Madueke has been linked with a return to North London - with Arsenal.

PSV Eindhoven ace Noni Madueke has told Voetbal International that he remains convinced he made the right decision by leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Madueke came up through the Tottenham ranks, captaining the Spurs Under-16's and even making his Under-18 debut at the age of just 15.

In 2018, Manchester United wanted to sign him, but he turned them down – and snubbed Spurs too as he instead made the move to PSV in the Eredivisie.

Madueke hit seven goals and four assists in the PSV development ranks last season, and with 10 goals and eight assists this term, he has now earned a step up to the first team.

The 17-year-old has now made three Eredivisie appearances, and looks set to earn more before the end of the season – but he's already a wanted man.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal want to bring Madueke back to North London in what would be a real kick in the teeth for Spurs, but RB Leipzig and Wolves are also keen.

Madueke has now praised the influence of Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, claiming he has inspired other young English players to move on to Europe.

The playmaker added that he wanted to be starting for a first team by 18, and felt it just wasn't possible at Tottenham, so believes that he made the right choice – and the comments may just be a dent to Arsenal's hopes.

“He has opened the eyes to other talents," says Madueke. “Also for me. A year after him I went from Spurs to PSV. The plan that I had in mind then now works out the way I intended it. In England it is very difficult as a young talent to come to the first team, especially at the larger clubs,"

“The squads are very large, there is little room for youngsters. They often stay in reserve teams for a long time or they are loaned out. There is little flow or chance to break through. That is completely different in the Netherlands.”

“I wanted to be in the first team as young as possible, at the age of seventeen or eighteen. At a club like Tottenham Hotspur that is not feasible, you only come into the picture around the age of twenty. That is why I chose PSV two years ago and what happens now with all the opportunities I get is exactly what I had in mind at the time. My choice has proved to be the right one,” he added.