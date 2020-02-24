Quick links

'I won't change my mind': Sky Sports pundit tears into Rangers player's performance on Sunday

Olly Dawes
Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock in action during the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Hamilton at Rugby Park on October 27, 2018 in Kilmarnock, United Kingdom.
Rangers defender Nikola Katic endured a difficult Sunday afternoon.

Pundit Kris Boyd has told Sky Sports (23/02, 2:25pm) that he felt Nikola Katic had the worst 90 minutes from a Rangers defender in memory on Sunday.

The Gers travelled to Perth on Sunday to take on St Johnstone, and once again dropped points on the road as their title hopes seemingly died.

Katic's first error came as he failed to deal with a long ball forward, skying the ball into the air before falling over, allowing Callum Hendry to get in and score.

 

Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo scored to turn the game on its head, seemingly giving Rangers the win – but there was another twist in the tale.

Katic again couldn't clear the danger, this time from a set piece, and only succeeded in presenting the ball to Stevie May to bag the leveller.

Rangers only managed a 2-2 draw, and with Celtic beating Kilmarnock 3-1, the title race is all but over – and Katic's woes on Sunday sum up how Rangers are defending on the road right now.

The Croatian struggled alongside Connor Goldson, and as quoted by The Scottish Sun, ex-Rangers striker Boyd absolutely ripped into the centre back.

Nikola Katic of Rangers celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Boyd suggested that nothing can change his mind from feeling that Katic had the worst 90 minutes from a Rangers centre back in recent memory, believing he made 'three or four' big errors during the game and couldn't deal with danger on the ground or in the air, branding his display 'not good enough'.

“If that was once today that that happened, you could say he was unfortunate there,” said Boyd. “It was three or four times from Nikola Katic today, if he was heading up in the air, if he was kicking it up in the air. For me, personally, I struggle to find a worse 90 minutes from a Rangers centre-half, I'm sorry. I just thought from start to finish, it wasn't good enough.”

“For me, it doesn't matter. I can stand here until the cows come home and I won't change my mind. It was the worst 90 minutes I have seen from a Rangers centre-half that I can remember,” he added.

Nikola Katic of Rangers FC is challenged by Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

