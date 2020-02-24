Quick links

'He's great': £18m man hits stunning hat-trick amid Everton and Arsenal links

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach shakes hands with Carlo Ancelotti the Manager of Everton the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23,...
Premier League trio Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City are reportedly keen on KAA Gent's Jupiler League talisman Jonathan David.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and Sint-Truidense VV, Sunday 23 February 2020 in Gent, on day 27 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

There’s a reason why Jonathan David has been nicknamed the ‘Iceman’.

And a Canadian goal-machine did his rather Marvel-esque moniker justice on Sunday as KAA Gent swept aside Jupiler League rivals Sint Truiden.

The first hat-trick of his career put David in the driving seat for the Golden Boot, while taking his tally to 22 goals in 37 games this season. If the Brooklyn-born 20-year-old felt under pressure to perform, just days after he was linked with a big-money move to England, he certainly didn’t show it.

 

Then again, the ‘Iceman’ is not the sort to betray his nerves. With Gent already cruising to victory, one of the hottest young forwards in Europe displayed trademark composure to cap a stunning treble, bamboozling the Sint Truiden defence before slotting home in style.

“There's this hat trick from Jonathan David. I have so much respect for this boy, he is great!” Gent coach Jess Thorup told Walfoot after the game, blown away once again by a forward who is jostling with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies to become the greatest Canadian footballer of the 21st century.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and RE Mouscron, Saturday 18 January 2020 in Gent, on day 22 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

According to Jeunes Footeaux, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City have been very impressed by the way David has taken Belgian football by storm.

The reigning Canadian Player of the Year has an £18 million price-tag on his head but, on Sunday’s evidence, a man with 11 goals in 12 international caps could be worth every single penny.

Jonathan David of KAA Gent reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between AS Roma and KAA Gent at Stadio Olimpico on February 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

