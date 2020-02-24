'He's great': £18m man hits stunning hat-trick amid Everton and Arsenal links

Premier League trio Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City are reportedly keen on KAA Gent's Jupiler League talisman Jonathan David.

There’s a reason why Jonathan David has been nicknamed the ‘Iceman’.

And a Canadian goal-machine did his rather Marvel-esque moniker justice on Sunday as KAA Gent swept aside Jupiler League rivals Sint Truiden.

The first hat-trick of his career put David in the driving seat for the Golden Boot, while taking his tally to 22 goals in 37 games this season. If the Brooklyn-born 20-year-old felt under pressure to perform, just days after he was linked with a big-money move to England, he certainly didn’t show it.

Then again, the ‘Iceman’ is not the sort to betray his nerves. With Gent already cruising to victory, one of the hottest young forwards in Europe displayed trademark composure to cap a stunning treble, bamboozling the Sint Truiden defence before slotting home in style.

“There's this hat trick from Jonathan David. I have so much respect for this boy, he is great!” Gent coach Jess Thorup told Walfoot after the game, blown away once again by a forward who is jostling with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies to become the greatest Canadian footballer of the 21st century.

According to Jeunes Footeaux, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City have been very impressed by the way David has taken Belgian football by storm.

The reigning Canadian Player of the Year has an £18 million price-tag on his head but, on Sunday’s evidence, a man with 11 goals in 12 international caps could be worth every single penny.