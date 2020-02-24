BBC pundit lauds £15m Arsenal man who was 'everywhere' v Everton, questions his future

There were goals galore during Arsenal's Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday.

Matthew Upson waxed-lyrical about Dani Ceballos's performance during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Sport, former centre-back, Upson, claimed that the Unai Emery signing was 'everywhere' during his 76 minutes on the pitch for Arsenal, who secured a much-needed three points against Everton.

It was a game full of drama and action from start to finish, with the away side scoring inside the first few minutes, but Arsenal fought back to show their character.

Former Arsenal man, Upson, was impressed with what he saw from the Real Madrid man, as he claimed that he was his Man of the Match, and he also questioned his future.

"Ceballos is looking like man of the match for me today," Upson told BBC Sport. "He is everywhere on the pitch today. I think he is coming off because Arteta is looking at him like he has given his all.

"You can tell they have a good relationship already and that Arteta could really grow him as a player. It will be interesting to see if he will become a permanent player."

It was a strong display from the £15 million rated man [Goal], who will be hoping to turn what has been an indifferent season around and end the current campaign in a strong fashion.

From an attacking perspective, Arsenal looked dangerous as ever, as Mikel Arteta's side made most of the space left in behind by their Merseyside opponents.

If they can continue in their current ways, and cut out their defensive mistakes, then Arsenal will be very hopeful that they can secure Champions League football.