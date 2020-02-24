Quick links

'He's different class': Lennon thinks Celtic man was 'immaculate' just hours after Rodgers rumour

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic gives a thumbs up after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...
Celtic ace Callum McGregor has been linked with Leicester City.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic gives a thumbs up after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that he thought Callum McGregor was 'immaculate' against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

With the Europa League clash with Copenhagen put on the back burner, Celtic were back in league action on Sunday, taking on Kilmarnock at Parkhead.

Ex-Bhoys talent Eamonn Brophy threatened to cause a shock as he put Killie in front, but Celtic roared back with goals from Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths.

 

Yet the man who Lennon praised most effusively wasn't on the scoresheet, as he instead looked to heap praise on midfielder McGregor.

Given the armband with Scott Brown out, the 26-year-old was relied upon to do a lot of the dirty work Brown often does, as he had Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic – two predominantly creative players – alongside him in the engine room.

McGregor turned in a superb performance, leading Lennon to claim he was 'different class' and 'immaculate', whilst tipping him as a contender for player of the year in Scotland.

Callum McGregor of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

“You can see what a good player Callum McGregor is,” said Lennon. “I say ‘good’ but that’s an understatement. At this level, he’s different class and he’s a contender for player of the year, the way he’s played this season. I thought his performance today was immaculate,” he added.

McGregor's outstanding display came just hours after The Scottish Sun reported that Brendan Rodgers is again keen to bring him to Leicester City, as he's allegedly confident he can tempt Celtic into a deal.

McGregor only signed a new deal back in November, and Celtic certainly won't want to lose him this summer, with Lennon highlighting just how important he is to the Bhoys this season.

Callum McGregor of Celtic scores his sides first goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

