'He's a great footballer': £27m Everton man raves about teammate who was a sub yesterday

Carlo Ancelotti used Andre Gomes from the bench in Everton's last match.

Yerry Mina has raved about Everton teammate Andre Gomes in the Liverpool Echo.

Gomes made his return to action for Everton in their match against Arsenal, after breaking his ankle last year.

The Portuguese midfielder came off the substitutes bench, and quickly showed his quality.

Everton played with more composure and dynamism after Gomes was introduced, and they were unfortunate to fall to a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

And Mina hopes that Gomes can have as big an impact as before the injury over the coming weeks.

"We all know what ability he has got, he's a great footballer, so it is fantastic he's back and let's hope, between now and the end of the season, he can really make his mark, like he was doing before the injury,” the £27 million defender (BBC Sport) said.

Carlo Ancelotti has already stated that he intends to start Gomes in Everton’s next game, which comes against Manchester United at the weekend.

Everton will be looking to get back to winning ways in that fixture, as they have climbed up the Premier League table in recent months.

Since Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge, Everton have only suffered two defeats - and they could move back in to the top half with victory at the weekend.