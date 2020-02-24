Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'He's a great footballer': £27m Everton man raves about teammate who was a sub yesterday

John Verrall
Andre Gomes of Everton FC looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti used Andre Gomes from the bench in Everton's last match.

Yerry Mina of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Yerry Mina has raved about Everton teammate Andre Gomes in the Liverpool Echo.

Gomes made his return to action for Everton in their match against Arsenal, after breaking his ankle last year.

The Portuguese midfielder came off the substitutes bench, and quickly showed his quality.

Everton played with more composure and dynamism after Gomes was introduced, and they were unfortunate to fall to a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

 

And Mina hopes that Gomes can have as big an impact as before the injury over the coming weeks.

"We all know what ability he has got, he's a great footballer, so it is fantastic he's back and let's hope, between now and the end of the season, he can really make his mark, like he was doing before the injury,” the £27 million defender (BBC Sport) said.

Carlo Ancelotti has already stated that he intends to start Gomes in Everton’s next game, which comes against Manchester United at the weekend.

Andre Gomes of Everton FC looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Everton will be looking to get back to winning ways in that fixture, as they have climbed up the Premier League table in recent months.

Since Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge, Everton have only suffered two defeats - and they could move back in to the top half with victory at the weekend.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch