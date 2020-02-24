'He's a good friend of mine': TV pundit comments on Leeds incident & makes Elland Road claim

Leeds United are five points clear of third-placed Fulham in the Championship table.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Nathan Jones has jokingly claimed that he wouldn't have awarded a penalty against Luke Ayling at the weekend because 'he's a good friend of mine' as Leeds beat Reading 1-0.

The former Championship manager claimed that opposition teams 'don't get' penalties in the 90th minute at Elland Road after Mark Bowen's side appealed for a spot-kick in the dying minutes against Leeds.

As Reading were chasing an equaliser, an attempted cross from inside the area appeared to hit the arm of the Leeds defender.

Appeals were waved away as Leeds went onto to secure all three points, as Jones, whilst speaking to EFL on Quest (22/02/20 at 09:15 pm), was honest about that penalty appeal.

“Look, he's a good friend of mine,” Jones told EFL on Quest. “So, I probably wouldn't. Look, you don't get those at Elland Road in the 90th minute.”

In the end, Leed will be grateful that for once some luck has fallen their way this season because they have had their fare share of poor refereeing decisions against them.

One of the standout ones was the game against Millwall earlier on in the season when the London side's controversial penalty meant that Marcelo Bielsa's side left the Den empty-handed.

Nonetheless, the Whites are sitting second in the Championship table – five points ahead of third-placed Fulham, and that could become eight points by the end of Wednesday night.