'He'll start': Ancelotti confirms he's starting Everton man for the first time on Sunday

Everton are set to take on Manchester United in their next match, and will have Andre Gomes fit.

Carlo Ancelotti has told Sky Sports, during their Super Sunday coverage, that Andre Gomes will start Everton’s next game.

Gomes was brought off the bench in Everton’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal yesterday, as he made his first appearance since breaking his ankle.

The Portuguese midfielder put in an impressive cameo showing, considering his lack of game time.

And Ancelotti has now suggested that Gomes will be ready to make his full return for Everton in their next match.

“We saw in training he was training without problem. I was sure that he could play, even from the beginning. He will start the next game,” Ancelotti revealed.

Gomes could come in for Fabian Delph or Morgan Schneiderlin in Everton’s next match, which comes against Manchester United on Sunday.

His comeback to fitness is a major boost for the Toffees, as Gomes is arguably their finest midfielder.

Ancelotti’s men have been in good form over recent weeks, but they should be even more of a threat with the 26-year-old back involved.

Even yesterday Gomes seemed to add composure to Everton’s play, as they pushed hard to score an equaliser against Arsenal.

The Merseyside outfit really pressed in the final moments as they looked to ensure they didn’t leave the Emirates Stadium empty handed, but they failed to convert one of their chances, and ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat.