Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'He'll start': Ancelotti confirms he's starting Everton man for the first time on Sunday

John Verrall
Andre Gomes of Everton FC looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are set to take on Manchester United in their next match, and will have Andre Gomes fit.

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

Carlo Ancelotti has told Sky Sports, during their Super Sunday coverage, that Andre Gomes will start Everton’s next game.

Gomes was brought off the bench in Everton’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal yesterday, as he made his first appearance since breaking his ankle.

The Portuguese midfielder put in an impressive cameo showing, considering his lack of game time.

And Ancelotti has now suggested that Gomes will be ready to make his full return for Everton in their next match.

 

“We saw in training he was training without problem. I was sure that he could play, even from the beginning. He will start the next game,” Ancelotti revealed.

Gomes could come in for Fabian Delph or Morgan Schneiderlin in Everton’s next match, which comes against Manchester United on Sunday.

His comeback to fitness is a major boost for the Toffees, as Gomes is arguably their finest midfielder.

Ancelotti’s men have been in good form over recent weeks, but they should be even more of a threat with the 26-year-old back involved.

Andre Gomes of Everton FC looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Even yesterday Gomes seemed to add composure to Everton’s play, as they pushed hard to score an equaliser against Arsenal.

The Merseyside outfit really pressed in the final moments as they looked to ensure they didn’t leave the Emirates Stadium empty handed, but they failed to convert one of their chances, and ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch