Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans after Everton result

Subhankar Mondal
Andre Gomez of Everton hugs Granit Xhaka of Arsenal after during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal won against Everton on Sunday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton and Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has taken to Instagram to revel in his side’s win against Everton.

The Gunners got the better of Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

 

Xhaka is delighted with the win for Mikel Arteta’s side, and has praised his team’s fighting spirit and desire to win.

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Everton on Sunday evening, Xhaka had a pass accuracy of 90.4%, took 86 touches, attempted three dribbles, made one tackle and one clearance, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the 27-year-old Switzerland International midfielder has made 21 appearances in the Premier League and has played thrice in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Top-Four Challenge

The win against Everton means that Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 27 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners are certainly in the race for a Champions League place, and they will have to maintain their current form and continue to win their league games.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

