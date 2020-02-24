'Gotta be something to it': Some Celtic fans scratching heads over treatment of popular £2m player

Marian Shved as featured on just three occasions for the Celtic first team.

Some Celtic fans are scratching their heads after Marian Shved was left out of Monday afternoon's Reserve Cup win against Hibernian.

Shved starred for the Bhoys second string against Aberdeen last week, but failed to make the first-team squad for Sunday's Premiership victory over Kilmarnock.

Subscribe

The Ukrainian, for whom Celtic are reported to have paid around £1.8 million in January last year, was also cut from Neil Lennon's Europa League list, so cannot face FC Copenhagen on Thursday.

And that makes his latest omission somewhat difficult to fathom, as far as the following Celtic supporters...

Oh my god !! Shaved isn’t playing !! Oh my god phone the police.. SHVED isn’t playing !!! SHVED ISNT PLAYING... OH MY GOD WHERE IS SHVED !!! — Jelly and ice cream at Ashley’s (@Jellyandicecre4) February 24, 2020

Shved not even in the reserves — Gary (@GaryOliver87) February 24, 2020

What's happening with shved?? Not even playing in reserves. He's got some talent too — Jamie (@2024jamie) February 24, 2020

Shved injured ? — Scott Mackay (@Mackay1981) February 24, 2020

No Shved?? Wits going on with this bhoy?? — stevenking1888 (@stevenking18881) February 24, 2020

Can someone please advise me whats going on with Shved? — Ronnie Mageean (@Ronniemageean) February 24, 2020

What’s up with shved ? — robertbhoyle1985 (@robertbhoyle191) February 24, 2020

Good to see Elhamed getting minutes but Shved can’t even make the reserves...surely there’s got to be something to it https://t.co/Yo43kpCUva — Collette (@colletteb89) February 24, 2020

Where is Shved? Thought he played well last week against Aberdeen Reserves? — Dylan Bruce (@Dylan_Bruce93) February 24, 2020

wonder why no shved though. — Gaz (@gaz8467) February 24, 2020

Shved can't even make the reserve squad

He's definetely been winching Lennon's partner, Jonny Hayes https://t.co/nrHENR5UGd — Richard Murphy (@RichardMurphy80) February 24, 2020

Shved can’t even make the reserve squad — Ross (@ross_moran2) February 24, 2020

Good but wheres Shved? — Charlie (@CharlieMcQ67) February 24, 2020

Shved spent the second-half of last season loaned back to his former club, Karpaty Lviv, but has featured on just three occasions for the Celtic first team since then.

The Bhoys reserves cruised to a 4-1 win against Hibs, courtesy of goals from Luca Connell, Patryk Klimala - his first in Green and White - and Karamoko Dembele (two).

Celtic fielded several senior players, including Hatem Abd Elhamed, Ismaila Soro and Daniel Arzani.