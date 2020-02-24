Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Gotta be something to it': Some Celtic fans scratching heads over treatment of popular £2m player

Aiden Cusick
A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marian Shved as featured on just three occasions for the Celtic first team.

Omer Bayram (L) of Turkey in action against Marian Shved (R) of Ukraine during a friendly match between Turkey and Ukraine at Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on November 20, 2018.

Some Celtic fans are scratching their heads after Marian Shved was left out of Monday afternoon's Reserve Cup win against Hibernian.

Shved starred for the Bhoys second string against Aberdeen last week, but failed to make the first-team squad for Sunday's Premiership victory over Kilmarnock.

Subscribe

 

The Ukrainian, for whom Celtic are reported to have paid around £1.8 million in January last year, was also cut from Neil Lennon's Europa League list, so cannot face FC Copenhagen on Thursday.

And that makes his latest omission somewhat difficult to fathom, as far as the following Celtic supporters...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shved spent the second-half of last season loaned back to his former club, Karpaty Lviv, but has featured on just three occasions for the Celtic first team since then.

The Bhoys reserves cruised to a 4-1 win against Hibs, courtesy of goals from Luca Connell, Patryk Klimala - his first in Green and White - and Karamoko Dembele (two).

Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB),Marko Ilic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.

Celtic fielded several senior players, including Hatem Abd Elhamed, Ismaila Soro and Daniel Arzani.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch