GMB: Where is Piers Morgan? Has he left Good Morning Britain?

Good Morning Britain fans have been left curious after Susanna Reid returns to presenting duties without Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan has always been a marmite-esque character. You either love him or you loathe him.

As a result, ITV's breakfast show, Good Morning Britain, has been a hit or miss for many viewers.

However, when fans woke up on Monday, February 24th to Susanna Reid presenting Good Morning Britain with former BBC Breakfast colleague Bill Turnbull, the reaction was mixed.

But with the former BBC presenter taking up Piers Morgan's seat, it's left fans wondering where exactly is Piers Morgan?

An unexpected reunion

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have both been absent from Good Morning Britain duties since early February when the co-hosting duo jetted off to LA for the Oscars with their last in-studio show coming on February 5th.

Since then, the pair have been enjoying several weeks of rest and relaxation with other presenters coming in to host Good Morning Britain in the interim.

But, on February 24th, when Susanna Reid returned to the Good Morning Britain studio alongside her former BBC Breakfast colleague Bill Turnbull and not Piers Morgan, it got a number of fans talking.

Where is Piers Morgan?

After venturing off to Los Angeles to present a special Oscars edition of Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan has stayed on the sun-soaked West Coast of America where he owns a luxury mansion worth a reported £4.2 million according to the Mirror.

It is understood that Piers is simply enjoying an extended break from Good Morning Britain while Susanna Reid has returned to work for the highly anticipated reunion with her former BBC colleague, Bill Turnbull, who is temporarily filling in for Piers Morgan on the 24th, 25th and 26th of February.

View this post on Instagram ‘Don’t let the sun go down on me...’ #LA A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:48pm PST

What do fans think of Piers Morgan's absence?

It's safe to say that Piers Morgan's absence from Good Morning Britain has been quite the talking point.

While many fans are upset to see the regular presenter missing, others are pleased that the show has taken on a calmer approach.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Loving Bill Turnball on Good Morning Britain. Such a pro and great team with Susanna Reid. Watch out Piers Morgan, you have competition at last."

While another asked: "@piersmorgan When will you be back on Good Morning Britain it’s not the same without you?!"

Bill Turnbull will remain as Susanna Reid's co-host on Good Morning Britain until February 26th when his one-off run on the show comes to an end.