Quick links

Rangers

Gerrard names the Rangers player who's really impressed in training recently

John Verrall
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will start Florian Kamberi for his Ibrox side in midweek for the first time.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has praised Florian Kamberi after he once again made an impact yesterday, in an interview with the club's official Twitter account.

Rangers disappointingly could only pick up a 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone, but things could have been worse without Kamberi.

Subscribe

The January signing came off the bench at half-time, and he scored one and claimed an assist in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

 

Kamberi has proven to be a valuable impact substitute for Rangers already, and Gerrard has suggested that the striker’s positivity in training has already impressed him.

“He’s been positive since day one, in every session,” Gerrard said. “Every time I’ve brought him on the pitch he’s also been fantastic. Let’s hope he can continue that, we’ll need a big performance from him on Wednesday.”

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Kamberi’s big opportunity will come on Wednesday, as Rangers take on Braga in the Europa League.

Alfredo Morelos is out through suspension, so Rangers will be relying on Kamberi to start for them.

The 24-year-old is yet to given a chance to play 90 minutes, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on trying to impact a game from the off, rather than after coming off the bench.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch