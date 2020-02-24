Gerrard names the Rangers player who's really impressed in training recently

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will start Florian Kamberi for his Ibrox side in midweek for the first time.

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has praised Florian Kamberi after he once again made an impact yesterday, in an interview with the club's official Twitter account.

Rangers disappointingly could only pick up a 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone, but things could have been worse without Kamberi.

Subscribe

The January signing came off the bench at half-time, and he scored one and claimed an assist in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Kamberi has proven to be a valuable impact substitute for Rangers already, and Gerrard has suggested that the striker’s positivity in training has already impressed him.

“He’s been positive since day one, in every session,” Gerrard said. “Every time I’ve brought him on the pitch he’s also been fantastic. Let’s hope he can continue that, we’ll need a big performance from him on Wednesday.”

Kamberi’s big opportunity will come on Wednesday, as Rangers take on Braga in the Europa League.

Alfredo Morelos is out through suspension, so Rangers will be relying on Kamberi to start for them.

The 24-year-old is yet to given a chance to play 90 minutes, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on trying to impact a game from the off, rather than after coming off the bench.