Gary Neville hits back at angry Everton fan on Twitter, takes dig at the Toffees

John Verrall
Everton were beaten by Arsenal yesterday, with Gary Neville on commentary duty for Sky Sports.

Gary Neville has hit back at Everton, after it was suggested by Kevin Ratcliffe that his commentary was very negative on Sky Sports yesterday.

Everton were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, but earned some credit for their performance from many pundits.

 

Many observers suggested that Everton were unfortunate to come out on the losing side.

But Neville has claimed that the Toffees have a tendency to shy away from big games, and that he simply cannot talk positively about them after another defeat after a Toffees fan criticised him on Twitter.

Neville does run the risk of his comments coming back to haunt him, as Everton’s next game comes against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The message will certainly backfire on him if Everton are able to pick up a positive result against his former side on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are currently sat in 11th place in the Premier League table, but they have made progress under the Italian boss’s stewardship to date.

