Garth Crooks predicts whether Villa will be relegated this season

Dean Smith's Aston Villa side are currently sat just one point above the drop zone.

Garth Crooks has told BBC Sport that he thinks that Aston Villa are set to go down.

Villa were beaten 2-0 by Southampton at the weekend, and their performance in the contest was awful.

The Saints managed to rack up 28 shots on Villa’s goal, as Dean Smith’s side put in a worryingly poor performance.

Villa’s next game comes against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, which could provide some welcome relief from the difficulties of the league.

But Crooks feels that Smith’s men have really taken their eyes off the ball, and allowed themselves to be distracted by the cup final.

“Villa have been living off the Carabao Cup final and I think it will cost them a place in the Premier League in the end,” Crooks said.

If Smith’s side do fail to stay up it will be a massive disappointment after a heavy investment following promotion.

The claret and blues are currently sat above the drop zone, but they are looking nervously over their shoulders.

Villa only have a one point cushion over 18th-placed West Ham United, and David Moyes’s side will go ahead of them if they are able to get a positive result against Liverpool this evening.