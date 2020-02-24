Quick links

Garth Crooks praises Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Dan Coombs
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
BBC pundit hails 'phenomenal' Arsenal star

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a match winning brace to give Arsenal a 3-2 victory over Everton.

The Gabonese striker's brace either side of half-time was the difference in an entertaining game at The Emirates.

He was the only Arsenal player named in Garth Crooks' team of the week for BBC Sport.

 

Crooks hailed Aubameyang's work rate as well as his goalscoring ability.

He said: "This was a significant performance by Arsenal, but they would never have achieved the win against Everton without Aubameyang.

"It wasn't just his ability to put the ball in the back of the net that was so impressive, but his work-rate is quite phenomenal."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Aubameyang is now up to 17 goals for the season, now joint top of the Golden Boot rankings with Jamie Vardy and one ahead of Sergio Aguero.

From an Arsenal perspective, the Gunners are gaining ground. They are in ninth, but just three points off Tottenham in sixth.

Fourth placed Chelsea are seven points ahead with 11 games remaining. If Aubameyang keeps scoring like this, Arsenal have a chance of still getting into the top four.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrates with teammates Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring his teams first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

