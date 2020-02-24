Garth Crooks praises Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

BBC pundit hails 'phenomenal' Arsenal star

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a match winning brace to give Arsenal a 3-2 victory over Everton.

The Gabonese striker's brace either side of half-time was the difference in an entertaining game at The Emirates.

He was the only Arsenal player named in Garth Crooks' team of the week for BBC Sport.

Crooks hailed Aubameyang's work rate as well as his goalscoring ability.

He said: "This was a significant performance by Arsenal, but they would never have achieved the win against Everton without Aubameyang.

"It wasn't just his ability to put the ball in the back of the net that was so impressive, but his work-rate is quite phenomenal."

Aubameyang is now up to 17 goals for the season, now joint top of the Golden Boot rankings with Jamie Vardy and one ahead of Sergio Aguero.

From an Arsenal perspective, the Gunners are gaining ground. They are in ninth, but just three points off Tottenham in sixth.

Fourth placed Chelsea are seven points ahead with 11 games remaining. If Aubameyang keeps scoring like this, Arsenal have a chance of still getting into the top four.