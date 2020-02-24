Former Villa striker says he finds watching them 'really weird'

Tony Cascarino has found it strange watching his former club in the Premier League this season.





Former Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino says he has found watching his old club 'really weird' this season owing to their inconsistency.

In the Times, Cascarino commented on the way Villa's level drops so low when they have their off days after the 2-0 defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

He said: "I find watching Aston Villa really weird. They really competed against a very good Leicester side in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. But in the league they seem to start every game so poorly — even Dean Smith admits it. Losing John McGinn to injury was a big loss for them and they have no outright centre forwards.

"But that is no excuse for the stinker games they so often have. When they are bad they are terrible. There are only 11 league games left this season and Villa play West Ham on the final day of the season. Consider both side’s remaining fixtures, both teams will be hovering at the bottom of the league for that game and it could send one of them down."





Maybe some Villa players had one eye on the EFL Cup final this weekend but to do to a team like Southampton, who don't have the best home record, and not have a shot on target is criminal.

Cascarino made mention of the meek surrender and it is odd to see them plumb those depths not too long after clinching late winners at Villa Park and making it to Wembley is odd.

There isn't a base level of consistency at Villa - who could look at Sheffield United for an example of that - which could cost them their place in the Premier League at this rate.

Villa's players need to give their fans a lift at Wembley this weekend after a performance lacking the fight needed in a battle against the drop.



