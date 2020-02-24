Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Former Everton star says Arsenal ‘aren’t a good team’, makes claim about fans

Subhankar Mondal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate with hes team mates Nicolas Pepe, Héctor Bellerin, Eddie Nketiah after scoring hes 2nd and hes team 3rd goal during the Premier League...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton lost against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate with hes team mates Nicolas Pepe, Héctor Bellerin, Eddie Nketiah after scoring hes 2nd and hes team 3rd goal during the Premier League...

Former Everton star Michael Ball has stated on Twitter that Arsenal are not a good team.

The former Rangers left-back has also claimed that the Arsenal fans were panicking on Sunday evening.

Ball made the comments following Everton’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton has also given his take on Twitter on the final result at the Emirates Stadium, and so has ex-Everton midfielder Don Hutchison.

 

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday evening, hosts Arsenal had 51% of the possession, took nine shots of which four were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Everton had 49% of the possession, took 17 shots of which five were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Top-Four Challenge

The result means that Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 27 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

As for Everton, Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently find themselves a point behind the Gunners in 11th.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch