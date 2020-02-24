Former Everton star says Arsenal ‘aren’t a good team’, makes claim about fans

Everton lost against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Former Everton star Michael Ball has stated on Twitter that Arsenal are not a good team.

The former Rangers left-back has also claimed that the Arsenal fans were panicking on Sunday evening.

Ball made the comments following Everton’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton has also given his take on Twitter on the final result at the Emirates Stadium, and so has ex-Everton midfielder Don Hutchison.

Arsenal certainly not cracked it under Arteta but they certainly have a courage, hunger, organisation and togetherness that they have lacked in the past... Everton unlucky to lose but much improved under Ancelotti... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 23, 2020

Bad result and rubbish goals to concede but Everton deserved somthing out of that game!!

Aubameyang the difference. — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 23, 2020

Just a little bit more quality we could’ve won that game.



Arsenal are aren’t a good team. Even their fans were panicking. — Michael Ball (@bally03) February 23, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday evening, hosts Arsenal had 51% of the possession, took nine shots of which four were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Everton had 49% of the possession, took 17 shots of which five were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Top-Four Challenge

The result means that Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 27 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

As for Everton, Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently find themselves a point behind the Gunners in 11th.