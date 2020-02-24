'Forever doing this': Crouch spotted Ancelotti ploy to free up Everton ace

Peter Crouch picked out Fabian Delph's role in Everton's buildup play.





Former England international Peter Crouch highlighted the role of Everton midfielder Fabian Delph during his side's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal yesterday.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, 23/02, 10:50pm, Crouch noticed Delph dropping into a left back position at times in order to help the Toffees play out from the back.

He said: "Earlier on in the season, I couldn't see a pattern of play. Today I saw obvious signs they'd worked at the training ground. The first one was Delph. He was forever doing this. There was 100s of clips. Delph getting out to this left back position. Baines went high and that was to create a bit of space for Sigurdsson to get on the ball.

"Delph although he's playing central midfield, gets out to the left back position and this was a great bit of play from Everton going at the back four. It's easy to hit the frontmen early but they needed a different way of playing and that was evident today."

Delph's drifts out to the left did help Everton get on the ball a fair amount during a first half in which they were value for going in level at the break.

In the second half, Delph's influence waned as Everton struggled to recover from the body blow of conceding right after half time, which turned out to be the winning goal.

Delph's versatility obviously came into play here, with him playing in his preferred central midfield position but also coming out to left back at times in order to get on the ball.

Perhaps that might just see him keep his England place for Euro 2020 in the summer, offering reliable cover for Ben Chilwell in an area where Gareth Southgate doesn't have too many outstanding options.



