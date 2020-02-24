Where was Flesh and Blood filmed? ITV’s new drama explores Southern England

Flesh and Blood arrives on ITV on February 24th but where was the series filmed?

ITV have always had a strong penchant for creating gripping drama series.

We may only be a few weeks into the year 2020 but we've already seen the likes of White House Farm, Grantchester series 5 and Endeavour series 7 make their way onto the channel.

Now, it is the turn of a brand new drama series to take centre stage, Flesh and Blood, the latest creation from writer Sarah Williams who has previously worked on the likes of BBC drama The Long Song and ITV's Case Sensitive.

The new four-part series gets underway on February 24th but where was Flesh and Blood filmed?

What is Flesh and Blood about?

ITV's Flesh and Blood tells the story of a trio of siblings as their world is rocked when they learn that their widowed mother, Vivien (Francesca Annis), is dating a new man, Mark (Stephen Rea).

Chaos quickly ensues as each member of Vivien's family is fuelled by tension, eventually leading to one of them lying injured or possibly dead on the beach outside their idyllic family home.

Francesca Annis stars as Vivien alongside Imelda Staunton, Russell Tovey, Stephen Rea, Grace Hogg-Robinson, Lydia Leonard, Lara Rossi and Sharon Small.

Where was Flesh and Blood filmed?

The series was filmed in locations across London as well as Sussex and Kent.

While most of the show's filming locations have been kept under wraps ahead of Flesh and Blood's release, we do know that one of the primary filming locations was the Sussex coast side town of Eastbourne where Vivien's family home is located on the beachfront.

When to watch

Sarah Williams' Flesh and Blood makes its debut on ITV at 9pm on Monday, February 24th.

The four-part series is then scheduled to follow daily on February 25th, 26th and 27th respectively.

Once each episode airs, it will be available to stream on ITV Hub.