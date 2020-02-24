FIFA 20 TOTW 24 predictions and release time for Ultimate Team - Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland

Some FIFA 20 TOTW 24 predictions as well as the release time for the Ultimate Team weekly event.

The FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 1 has recently been announced, but now fans are looking towards the FIFA 20 TOTW 24. Here you'll find the release time, predictions shared online, and players we are personally itching for to be included.

EA's FIFA 20 TOTW 23 included Arsenal's Pepe and Manchester United's Harry Maguire, and it's likely both the gunners and red devils will once again have another player included in the Team Of The Week.

However, judging by ours and other people's predictions, it's also likely we'll be seeing new faces from other Premier League teams as well as elsewhere.

When does the FIFA 20 TOTW 24 come out?

The FIFA 20 TOTW 24 should come out on February 26th at 18:00 GMT.

EA should announce the FIFA 20 TOTW 24 Ultimate Team cards on the same date at 15:00 for them to then be released three hours afterwards.

As for elsewhere, this means the announcement times should be 07:00 PST and 10:00 EST, with release times of 10:00 PST and 13:00 EST.

In regard to what players will be included, below you'll find some of ours and other peoples' predictions.

FIFA 20 TOTW 24 predictions

Our predictions for the FIFA 20 TOTW 24 include Diogo Jota and Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Two other predictions we have for the FIFA 20 TOTW 24 also include Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Another prediction we have includes Arsenal's highly in-demand striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bruno Fernandes is an obvious prediction as he's single-handedly turned Manchester United into a formidable outfit, meanwhile Haaland continues to be a megastar that haunts the Glazers and Ed Woodward.

As for Aubameyang, he scored twice against Everton in Arsenal's thrilling 3-2 victory.

Now I might be biased as a local Wolves fan, but we feel Diogo Jota and Willy Boly are both musts. Diogo Jota is a forward who scored a hat-trick against Espanyol in Wolves' Europa League clash, and he then scored twice against Norwich in a 3-0 romp. Yes, we know tournaments aren't taken into account, but Diogo, Diogo cannot be ignored.

Willy Boly is an outside contender as CB, but we feel he should also be included as Wolves have kept a cleansheet in every match since his return from injury (four cleansheets in a row).

Away from our predictions and wants which are heavily dominated by the Premier League and Wolves in particular, DBLTAP have predicted the likes of Florian Kainz of FC Koln, Serge Gnarby of Bayern Munich, and the always obvious choice of Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Meanwhile, this FIFA 20 Ultimate Team website doesn't have Jota included in the starting XI or on the bench as their predictions favour the likes of Edin Dzeko instead. They also predict Aaron Ramsey of Juventus in midfield, Marcus Alonso of Chelsea in Defence, and Aitor of Levante in goal.

Those are some FIFA 20 Team Of The Week 24 predictions. We're keeping our fingers crossed for Jota despite the fact some people will be saying he only scored against 'let's be havin' you' Norwich.