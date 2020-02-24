Will there be a season 8 of Endeavour? Inspector Morse returns to ITV in 2021

Series 7 of ITV's Endeavour has now come to an end but will there be an eighth series?

When you think of the murder mystery and detective genres in the world of TV, you're almost instantly drawn to the characters Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple and, of course, Inspector Morse.

They have all become synonymous with the genre and a new film or TV series always brings in the viewers.

While Poirot has started a new life on the big screen and Miss Marple has retired for now, Inspector Endeavour Morse is still going strong on our TV screens.

February 2020 saw the Oxford-based detective back on ITV for the seventh series of Endeavour, the prequel series focusing on a younger Inspector Morse.

And now, after three episodes, series 7 has come to an end, leaving fans wondering if an eighth series is on its way?

MEET THE CAST: Endeavour series 7 episode 3

Endeavour series 7

Series 7 of ITV's Endeavour hit our screens on February 9th in 2020 and followed Endeavour Morse as he enjoyed some much needed R&R in the Italian city of Venice where he struck up a romance with the stunning Violetta Talenti.

However, once he returns home, Morse ends up right back in the thick of it as he's embroiled in a potential serial killer case after several women are all found dead on the same towpath.

Meanwhile, Violetta Talenti and her husband, Luca, also make their presence felt back in Oxford.

The three-episode series concluded on February 23rd.

Will there be a series 8?

Yes.

In August 2019, it was confirmed by ITV that Shaun Evans would indeed be returning as Endeavour Morse in series 8 of the hit detective drama.

The series 8 announcement was made when series 7 began filming.

It has not yet been announced how many episodes (or films as ITV call them) will feature in series 8.

When is series 8's start date?

Unconfirmed.

While ITV have confirmed that the show is returning for its eighth series, the series' start date has not been officially confirmed as of yet.

However, if ITV is to follow the pattern of the past few series, we'll likely see Endeavour back on our screens on the first or second Sunday in February which, in 2021, will be either be February 7th or 14th.

Until then, though, all three episodes in Endeavour series 7 are available to stream on ITV Hub.