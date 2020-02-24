Doja Cat’s Instagram nudes gain the attention of Lil Nas X - “You won”

Lil Nas X and more are impressed with Doja Cat's latest Instagram nude.

Doja Cat just won the Instagram nudes game, even attracting the attention of Lil Nas X.

Instagram may have gotten rid of presenting the number of likes on a post, but we don't need a figure to know that this one has gotten some serious attention.

The 24-year-old American rapper and singer Doja Cat - real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini - has made waves with the recent image, but it's hardly the first time she's impressed the masses.

She showed great potential from the start with such singles as 'Go to Town', 'So High' and 'Tia Tamera' but in 2018 she really broke through with the energy of 'Mooo!' and the music video achieved viral success swiftly.

Her debut studio album - Amala - in 2018 went down a storm and was quickly followed up with sophomore effort - Hot Pink - last November. Fans continue to celebrate her growing status and she certainly knows how to treat them...

Doja Cat performs during the SnowGlobe Music Festival 2019 at Bijou Park on December 30, 2019 in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Doja Cat Instagram nude: Lil Nas X reacts!

The songwriter recently posted a nude to her Instagram followed by the caption: "Everyone’s getting naked. F**k it. Let him eat cake... hair @tokyostylez."

It's an incredibly glamorous shot complete with pink outfit flourishes and make-up to match.

As expected, it's received a lot of love in the comments section so far and a whole lot of likes. Singer Ari Lennox scored the top comment, saying: "Sis this is insane. Your body is unmatched. Goddamn." The comment alone has already earner over 6,000 likes.

Similarly, fellow rapper Maliibu Miitch weighed in: " B*tchhhhhhh... ur body iz perfection." Arguably, the one and only Lil Nas X said it best when he simply commented: "u won." Really, that's all that needs to be said!

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 911 -- Pictured: Musical guest Doja Cat performs on November 11, 2019 --

Fans talk Doja Cat nude on Twitter

As you'd expect, a number of fans and so forth have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the post.

Some are absolutely in love, others are surprised that it's been allowed onto Instagram and, obviously, there are some pretty hilarious responses that have been thrown in too.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@DojaCat the boy i like keeps liking ur instagram pics can you pls block him — (@plasticfattie) February 23, 2020

Doja cat didn't have to kill us like that with her last Instagram post but she did... like damn — Nicki (@nicoledawnohh) February 24, 2020

how tf is doja cat getting away with posting nudes on instagram, i aint complaining but how?!! — mulli (@IllumV7) February 23, 2020

I can’t look at my Instagram in public just Incase doja cat posts because if she does I will pass out from my anime nose bleed — Sam Frizzy (@samtasticfrizzy) February 23, 2020

Did y'all see what doja cat posted on Instagram ! I LOVE ONE WOMAN ! IM SO IN LOVE! ITS THE REAL THING THIS TIME. — g a b (@_Armenta_) February 24, 2020

