Report: Tottenham changed mind on potential January loan exit after holding talks

Jose Mourinho insists that Troy Parrott is not ready for Premier League action; surely the Spurs striker would have benefitted from joining Dundalk on loan.

League of Ireland outfit Dundalk failed with an ambitious bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur starlet Troy Parrott on loan, according to the Irish Mirror.

A teenage striker who shot to fame with a series of eye-catching displays against the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in pre-season was expected to force his way into Spurs’ first-team plans this season.

But, despite the injury-enforced absences of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Jose Mourinho has all-but ruled out the prospect of Parrott playing regular Premier League football between now and May.

According to the Portuguese tactician, the 18-year-old simply isn’t ready for the top level.

With Parrott seemingly outgrowing reserve-team football, a loan move away from north London would have done him the world of good.

Reports from across the sea claim that Dundalk had held talks with Spurs and, while the League of Ireland is hardly one of Europe’s most prestigious divisions, the chance to prove himself against grizzled, battle-scarred defenders could have been the making of this Dublin-born goal-machine.

Tottenham were open to a short-term deal but, after negotiations got underway, decided to back out of a deal. Parrott will be stuck in the reserves for the next few months instead, it seems.

But, with ten goals in six games for Spurs’ youth ranks this season, the sooner he plays first-team football the better.