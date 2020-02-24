Report: Newcastle planning summer move for 19-goal striker; scores every 136 minutes

Steve Bruce's Premier League strugglers need a striker; could Newcastle United raid the Eredivisie for AZ Alkmaar's Myron Boadu?

Newcastle United are hoping to solve their goal-scoring woes over the summer with a move for AZ Alkmaar ace Myron Boadu, according to 90Min.

It is fair to say the Magpies’ January business wasn’t exactly framed in the best light by Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace; a result that puts the relegation cat among the pigeons at St James’ Park.

Danny Rose and Nabil Bentaleb looked, as you might expect, like players who have barely kicked a ball for six months while Valentino Lazaro marked his second Premier League appearance with a straight red card.

But if that dismal performance at Selhurst Park proved anything, it is that Newcastle will do well to stave off the sceptre of relegation with this current crop of strikers at Steve Bruce’s disposal.

Joelinton has now scored just once in 27 top-flight games and the less said about Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto and the perma-crocked Andy Carroll the better.

90Min reports that Newcastle are hoping to bring the outstanding Boadu to Tyneside in the summer, but it might be too late by then.

Potentially Holland’s next goal-scoring superstar, the AZ goal-machine has produced 19 goals and 13 assists during a superb debut season in the Eredivisie. A real penalty box poacher, Boadu finds the net every 136 minutes in the Dutch top flight on average.

Outstanding form in the Eredivisie doesn’t necessarily translate to the Premier League (just ask Luuk de Jong) but, on paper, Boadu looks like a solution to a long-running problem at Newcastle United.

And, at 19, he is only just getting started.